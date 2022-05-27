Donald Trump’s Lawsuit Against New York Attorney General Letitia James Is Tossed Out

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s lawsuit challenging New York’s authority to investigate his sprawling real estate business was dismissed by a federal judge, the latest setback in the former president’s effort to halt the three-year-old probe.

The decision Friday is a victory for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who argued Trump filed the suit as a desperate delay tactic after a state court judge repeatedly ruled that the investigation was proper.

Read More: New York A.G. James Seeks Dismissal of Trump Suit Over Probe

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.