(Bloomberg) -- Former president Donald Trump sued the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, arguing that Democratic lawmakers have made an over-broad request for presidential records.

Trump filed the complaint in federal court in Washington on Monday.

“The committee’s requests are unprecedented in their breadth and scope and are untethered from any legitimate legislative purpose,” he said in the complaint.

Trump asked a judge in Washington to block the national archivist from releasing the records to Congress. He argued that the request was too broad and exceeded Congress’s constitutional authority.

Among the documents the committee requested were those related to Trump’s remarks at the rally that preceded the riot on Jan. 6, as well as any documents related to all public remarks Trump made between Nov. 3, the day of the election, and Jan. 20, the day Joe Biden was inaugurated.

Such a broad request would “destroy the very fabric of our constitutional separation of powers and invade fundamental privileges designed to maintain the autonomy and functioning of the executive branch,” Trump said in the complaint.

The White House had no immediate comment on the lawsuit.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.