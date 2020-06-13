Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc. giving it the right to register, manufacture and sell remdesivir, which is being developed as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

The agreement covers 127 countries including India, Dr. Reddy’s said in a statement. Included in the pact is a technology transfer from Gilead for the manufacture of the drug. Dr. Reddy’s is responsible for scaling up production and ensuring regulatory approvals for marketing are granted in each country.

Remdesivir is currently approved in the U.S. for the emergency treatment of COVID-19 and an application for conditional marketing authorization has been made to the European Medicines Agency.