Dunkin’ Brands Near Deal for $9 Billion Sale to Inspire Brands: NYT

(Bloomberg) -- Dunkin’ Brands is close to a deal to sell itself to a private equity-backed company, Inspire Brands, the New York Times reported, citing two unidentified people with knowledge of the negotiations.

The deal would value the parent company of Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins at almost $9 billion. Dunkin’ Brands would be taken private at $106.50 a share, a 20% premium over Friday’s closing price.

To view the source of this information click here

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.