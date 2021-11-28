1h ago
Dutch Find 13 Omicron Cases Among Passengers From South Africa
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Dutch authorities said they found 13 cases of the new omicron coronavirus variant in people who arrived on flights from southern Africa.
In total, 61 people on two flights -- from Cape Town and Johannesburg -- tested positive for Covid-19. Analysis of the remaining samples is continuing.
The cases in the Netherlands would mark the most widespread incidence of the new strain seen in Europe so far.
