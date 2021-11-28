(Bloomberg) -- Dutch authorities said they found 13 cases of the new omicron coronavirus variant in people who arrived on flights from southern Africa. 

In total, 61 people on two flights -- from Cape Town and Johannesburg -- tested positive for Covid-19. Analysis of the remaining samples is continuing.

The cases in the Netherlands would mark the most widespread incidence of the new strain seen in Europe so far. 

