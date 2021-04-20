(Bloomberg) -- A judge ruled Dyal Capital Partners and Owl Rock Capital Corp. can proceed with their $12 billion merger while she weighs whether a 2017 agreement gives Sixth Street Partners the right to kill the deal.Delaware Chancery Court Judge Morgan Zurn said Sixth Street didn’t have the right to temporarily halt the combination while the funds fully develop their arguments over the reach of the 2017 pact, under which Dyal bought a 10% stake in Sixth Street.Sixth Street wanted Zurn to forbid Dyal from transferring its interests, including confidential information and consent rights obtained in the 2017 deal, to Owl Rock.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.