(Bloomberg) -- Dymon Asia Private Equity is exploring the sale of its stake in Meiban Corp. in a transaction that could value the Singaporean injection-molding company at as much as $500 million, according people with knowledge of the matter.

Dymon has interviewed potential advisers for roles on the deal, according to the people, who declined to be identified as the matter is private. The discussions are at an early stage and no final decision has been made, the people added.

A representative for Dymon declined to comment. Meiban didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The Southeast Asian firm invested an undisclosed amount in Meiban in 2018, according to its website. The fund’s other investments include Spritzer Bhd., a Malaysian mineral water firm, Thailand’s vegetable and fruits snack maker Greenday Group and Asia Medical Enviro Services, a medical waste treatment company in Singapore.

Meiban has 16 production sites in Singapore, Malaysia and China, and counts U.S. and European brand-name producers of business equipment and medical devices among its customers, according to its website. The company was delisted from the Singapore Exchange in 2012 after its Chairman and CEO Goh Tiong Yong took it private in a deal that valued it at about $100 million.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.