(Bloomberg) -- The Dysons behind the British consumer electronics company are selling their triplex penthouse for S$62 million -- less than the record purchase price of S$73.8m in 2019 -- Business Times reported, without citing people.

Singapore’s tallest penthouse, on the top three levels of the 64-story Guoco Tower in Tanjong Pagar, is nearly S$3,000 per square foot on the strata area of 21,108 sq ft; it comes with its own infinity pool and private lift lobby from the basement car park.

The Dysons’ purchase of the Wallich Residence penthouse last year set a record for Singapore penthouses.

Buyer is an Indonesia-born tycoon Leo Koguan who is a US citizen and Texas resident and co-founder and chairman of IT provider SHI International

The property has been held under Dyson Ltd. founder James Dyson’s wife, Deirdre

NOTE: Dysons also bought a bungalow near the Singapore Botanic Gardens last year for S$50m, which they still own

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.