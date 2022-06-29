(Bloomberg) -- Egypt booked the most wheat in a tender in at least a decade, taking advantage of a recent price slump to bolster stockpiles as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupts global supplies.

The country’s state-run buyer bought 815,000 tons on Wednesday, the largest single purchase since at least 2012, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Other nations like Saudi Arabia and Algeria have also snapped up wheat in recent days. France was the largest supplier in Egypt’s tender, a change from before the war when sales early in the season tended to be dominated by Black Sea crops.

The purchases follow a recent slump across grain futures, as commodities were dragged down by the recessionary worries hanging over financial markets. Chicago wheat has retreated more than 30% from a record reached in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Still, wheat trade has been heavily disrupted by the war and prices remain historically high, which is straining importers’ budgets. Egypt’s supply minister said it aims to cut back imports by eking out more subsidized bread from its grain.

Egypt’s tender was also unusual in that it sought wheat over a three-month span, rather than a few weeks like usual, stretching out the sales. The country ultimately booked supply for August, September and the first half of October, according to traders who asked not to be identified. Cargoes from the European Union -- Romania, France and Bulgaria -- accounted for the bulk at 640,000 tons, and Russia sold 175,000 tons.

