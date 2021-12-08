(Bloomberg) -- Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes ended her defense case Wednesday in her fraud trial, clearing the way for California jurors to decide her fate after prosecutors told the judge that they have no further witnesses.

Closing arguments in the case were scheduled to begin Dec. 16, with the jury then beginning deliberations after receiving instructions from the judge. Holmes has been on trail since September for alleged fraud tied to the collapse of her once high-flying startup.

