(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Warren cheered the departure of Wells Fargo & Co.’s chief executive officer -- in her own way.

Warren, who last week asked regulators to keep an asset cap until Tim Sloan was out as Wells Fargo’s boss, tweeted her reaction to his departure Thursday.

