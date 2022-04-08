Elton John, Celine Dion Come Out For ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ Social Media Rally

(Bloomberg) -- Celebrities from Elton John to Celine Dion took part of a social media rally on April 8 to raise funds for the millions of people displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

International advocacy group Global Citizen organized the “Stand Up For Ukraine” rally in advance of a pledging event for world leaders and corporations hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Warsaw on April 9.

The funds will be directed toward the more than 4 million refugees who have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on February 24, and 6.5 million more who have been displaced within the country, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“World leaders are meeting tomorrow to decide how much funding they’re giving to support refugees,” Ozzy Osbourne said in a video posted to Twitter. “We need them to stand up for refugees everywhere and contribute the billions needed for this crisis. We cannot let the hardships these refugees are facing go unanswered. We’re asking everyone who sees this to amplify this call.”

Other entertainers who participated in the rally on Friday include Hugh Jackman, Jon Bon Jovi, Jonas Brothers, Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen and Weezer.

Separately, Hollywood stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Bethenny Frankel and Sean Penn, as well as Chef Jose Andres and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have collectively raised millions to fund relief efforts.

