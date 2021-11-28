(Bloomberg) -- Emirates Global Aluminium, the Middle East’s biggest producer of the metal, signed an accord with General Electric Co. to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at its plants in the United Arab Emirates.

The companies plan to develop a roadmap to cut emissions from the GE’s natural gas turbines by “exploring hydrogen as a fuel, as well as carbon capture, utilization, and storage solutions,” according to a statement.

Emirates Global Aluminium, or EGA, operates 33 GE natural gas turbines at Jebel Ali and Al Taweelah, with a total power generation capacity of 5,200 megawatts. Electricity generation accounts for a significant proportion of the company’s total greenhouse gas emissions, it said.

UAE Sets 2050 Net-Zero Goal, First Among Gulf Petrostates

EGA is equally owned by two sovereign wealth funds -- Investment Corp. of Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. The UAE, of which Dubai and Abu Dhabi are part, last month became the first of the Gulf’s petro-states to commit to eliminating planet-warming emissions within its borders.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, said in October that the OPEC nation would invest almost $165 billion in clean energy by 2050.

To view the source of this information click here

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.