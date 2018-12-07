(Bloomberg) -- For some U.K. landlords, it may now make more financial sense to leave their properties empty rather than let them out, according to research by Bloomberg Economics. The government’s plan to end a capital-gains tax break worth 40,000 pounds ($51,100) a person on some rental properties in April 2020 may deter landlords from taking in tenants and thus avoid being subject to capital-gains tax at all. The number of properties left empty rose for the first time in a decade to 2.7 percent last year and looks set to increase further.

