Enbridge names Patrick Murray as CFO, Vern Yu moving to be CEO at AltaGas

Enbridge Inc. has announced the appointment of Patrick Murray as its new chief financial officer, effectively July 1.

Murray, will succeed Vern Yu, who is leaving the company to become president and chief executive of AltaGas Ltd.

Murray is currently senior vice-president and chief accounting officer at Enbridge.

He joined the company in 1997 and has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility within the finance group. He was appointed to his current role in 2020.

Yu takes over at AltaGas from Randy Crawford, who announced late last year that he would retire once a successor was in place.

Before being named chief financial officer and president, new energy technologies, at Enbridge, Yu served as president, liquids pipelines, and chief development officer at the pipeline operator.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2023.