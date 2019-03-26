Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, with energy stocks leading the way.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 94.65 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 16,166.57.

U.S. stocks opened higher as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 189.33 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 25,706.16. The S&P 500 opened 20.79 points higher, or 0.74 per cent, at 2,819.15. The Nasdaq Composite began up 71.83 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 7,709.38.