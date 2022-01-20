(Bloomberg) -- Energy Transfer LP said it agreed to supply natural gas to power plants in Texas owned by Vistra Corp. through the end of March as the two sides work through a billing dispute from last February’s winter storm.

The two companies came to an agreement after Vistra filed a complaint earlier this week with oil and gas regulators, asking them to intervene because Energy Transfer had allegedly threatened to cut off gas supplies by Jan. 25.

The dispute comes as freezing temperatures have descended on Texas, resulting in a dip in natural gas production.

