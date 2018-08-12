Erdogan Defiant, the Next Recession, China's De-Risking: Eco Day

Buckle in. Turkey is set for another week of financial-market turmoil with its face-off with the U.S. showing no sign of abating. Recep Tayyip Erdogan is maintaining his defiance toward the U.S. and financial-market orthodoxy

When it comes to investing and policy making, it pays to think ahead: here’s our guide to the potential causes and warning signs of the next recession

The Bank of Japan has scooped up so many shares of the nation’s exchange-traded funds that it effectively owns a controlling stake in the market. Now investors are considering a future in which it buys less

As China taps the brakes on deleveraging, it’s worth assessing how much progress it’s made in de-risking the economy. Our analysis shows there’s a still long way to go

For more on China data and what else to watch in the coming days, here’s our guide to the week ahead for the world economy

