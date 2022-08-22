Euro Drops Below 2022 Low to Mark Last Seen Two Decades Ago

(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s common currency fell to a new two-decade low as concern about the economic prospects for the region continue to mount.

The euro fell as much as 0.9% to 0.9951, below the prior low for 2022 of 0.9952. Following the slide, it is once again trading at levels last seen in 2002, just a few years after the currency came into existence.

Europe’s economy is facing a swath of major issues right now, with the fallout from the war in Ukraine driving up energy and food costs and a severe drought adding to challenges.

