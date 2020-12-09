(Bloomberg) -- The European Union will publish contingency measures this week to keep flights in the air and trucks on the road if it fails to reach a trade agreement with the U.K., according to officials with knowledge of the plans.

The move is a sign the bloc now sees a no deal scenario as a distinct possibility. Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, had long rebuffed member states’ requests to make the plans public, saying they could disrupt his negotiations with London.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading to Brussels for a crunch dinner with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday evening in a last-ditch attempt to unlock talks that have been stuck for weeks on the same issues.

The emergency measures will be limited to ensuring basic air and road connectivity for six months -- provided the U.K. does the same for EU aircraft and hauliers, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The bloc will also propose the creation of a legal framework to allow British and EU fishing boats to enjoy continued access to each other’s waters for 12 months after the end of the transition period on Dec. 31, or until the bloc has signed a fisheries agreement with the U.K.

A fourth measure covers aviation safety certificates to allow the continued use of certain products in EU planes so the aircraft aren’t grounded.

The four proposals come on top of an earlier move covering rail connections through the Channel Tunnel which was agreed last month.

The bloc is also preparing to launch a 5 billion-euro ($6 billion) fund to help those states and industries most affected by Brexit.

