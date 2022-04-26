(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices increased amid lower supplies and a forecast for colder temperatures that is set to boost demand.

Orders for Russian flows via Ukraine declined again and remain far below levels seen earlier in April. Russia’s Yamal-Europe link continues to ship gas from Germany to Poland, the reverse of its normal direction. Supplies from Norway are about 10% below last month’s average due to maintenance, according to nominations from operator Gassco AS.

Gas demand is set to increase in the next week, as below-average temperatures are expected across most of Europe, Maxar said in a daily report.

EUROPE GAS OUTAGES: Interconnector Pipeline Capacity Is Limited

Benchmark futures rose 1.8% to 94.51 euros per megawatt-hour by 8:32 a.m. in Amsterdam. The front-month contract closed 2.2% lower on Monday.

Russia’s demand for gas payments in rubles remains in focus, after European Union said Friday that the new mechanism violates existing sanctions. Uniper SE, one of the largest Russian gas buyers, indicated it’s possible to make future payments in euros and still be compliant with Moscow’s demands.

Increasing LNG flows have helped to ease concerns, with northwest Europe’s imports on course to match the record levels seen in January. At least a dozen new cargoes are expected by the end of the month.

