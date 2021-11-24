(Bloomberg) --

European gas futures held steady on Wednesday, as uncertainty surrounding the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany remains a focus point for the market.

Prices rose the most in a week on Tuesday after the U.S. imposed sanctions relating to a pipeline to transport Russian gas to Europe.

“New sanctions from the White House on Nord Stream 2 look to have limited physical effect, but compound the political issues the European supply system is facing ahead of an uncertain winter,” Alfa Energy said in a note.

Benchmark Dutch prices for next month rose 0.6% to 91.45 euros a megawatt-hour, while the U.K. equivalent advanced 0.4%.

Liquefied natural gas prices in Asia are also on the rise again after falling back from a record high last month as the region’s buyers are quietly trying to secure enough of the fuel without sparking fears of shortages.

