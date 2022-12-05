(Bloomberg) -- Evercore Inc. plans to elevate George Ibrahim to lead its equity syndicate effort, succeeding Jay Chandler, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The transition is set to be formalized as of January, said one of the people, all of whom requested anonymity because the change is not yet public. Chandler will remain at Evercore as a senior member of the equity capital markets origination team, the people said.

Ibrahim joined Evercore in 2020 from JPMorgan’s equity capital markets group, where he spent over a decade, according to Finra records and his LinkedIn profile. He works on originating, executing and distributing initial public offerings, secondary offerings and private placements underwritten by the firm, its website shows. Chandler joined Evercore in 2015 after stints at Liquidnet and Bank of America Corp., where he was head of global equity syndicate, according to Finra records and the firm’s website.

Evercore representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Evercore’s equity capital markets desk is led by Kristy Grippi, who joined in 2021 after two decades at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

