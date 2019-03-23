Evergrande Aims for EV Capacity of Up to 1 Million in 3 Years

(Bloomberg) -- Evergrande Health aims to have production capacity of up to 1 million vehicles within three years as part of its efforts to become the world’s largest electric car manufacturer, starting with a "pure battery" electric vehicle in June.

The China Evergrande Group unit said in a statement Friday that production of its electric car "for the masses" would start at its Tianjin plant. Its description as a pure EV suggests the new car won’t be a hybrid.

The property-focused conglomerate has begun planning for new production bases in Shanghai and Guangzhou that will push potential output to between 500,000 and 1 million vehicles, according to the statement.

Evergrande is the latest company looking to take on Tesla Inc. It has already spent more than $1.1 billion this year on an array of electric vehicle-related companies as part of its push into the EV market.

Evergrande Health’s first electric car will use Saab’s "Phoenix" platform as part of a vehicle lineup to be developed that will range from mid-price to luxurious, according to the statement. Evergrande Health moved to buy National Electric Vehicle Sweden AB, the owner of Saab Automobile assets, in January.

