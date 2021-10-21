Police buses parked in front of the China Evergrande Group headquarters in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. China Evergrande Group started returning a small portion of the money owed to buyers of its investment products, weeks after people protested against missed payments. Photographer: Gilles Sabrie/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group has transfered the interest payment originally due Sept. 23 for a dollar bond, according to the Securities Times.
The developer wired the $83.5 million payment and bondholders will receive the payment before Saturday, the state-backed newspaper said, citing relevant channels.
The embattled property firm, which is Asia’s largest issuer of junk-rated dollar bonds, had missed a Sept. 23 deadline for the interest payment. A lack of any announcement from Evergrande since then about its plans for the obligation had added to uncertainty surrounding its struggles and left markets on edge.
