(Bloomberg) -- A delegation of former top US officials is set to arrive in Taiwan to meet leading political figures, testing a recent improvement of ties between Washington and Beijing.

A delegation led by ex-National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley and former Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg is scheduled to arrive on Sunday, Washington’s de facto embassy in Taipei said in a statement.

On Monday, they’ll meet with “a range of leading political figures and convey congratulations from the American people to Taiwan on its successful elections, support for Taiwan’s continued prosperity and growth, and our longstanding interest in cross-strait peace and stability,” the American Institute in Taiwan added.

The delegation is likely to meet Vice President Lai Ching-te, who won the election on Saturday, and Hsiao Bi-khim, his running mate and Taiwan’s former top envoy to Washington.

China calls Lai a “separatist,” and vehemently opposes nations having contact with political leaders in Taiwan. Beijing has vowed to bring the island under its control eventually, by force if necessary. Lai pledged after winning that he’d maintain Taiwan’s sovereignty as well as keep the peace with Beijing.

China lashed out at the US last week after reports of the trip first emerged despite such visits by former US officials being routine after Taiwan elections.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing Thursday that the US should “properly handle Taiwan-related issues, stop official contact with the Taiwan region and stop sending wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces.’”

After Lai’s victory, President Joe Biden said the US did not support independence for Taiwan, reiterating Washington’s long-standing policy in an apparent bid to assuage China’s worries.

China-US relations have stabilized since November last year, when Biden met Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Those talks led to a recent flurry of meetings between the two nations’ officials.

