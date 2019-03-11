(Bloomberg) -- U.S. aviation regulators signaled their confidence in the safety of Boeing Co.’s embattled 737 Max family of aircraft, saying they will issue Monday a global notice of “continued airworthiness.”

“The FAA continuously assesses and oversees the safety performance of U.S. commercial aircraft,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email announcing plans to issue the notice at 5 p.m. Monday from Washington. “If we identify an issue that affects safety, the FAA will take immediate and appropriate action.”

The action came as the FAA and Ethiopian authorities are investigating Sunday’s crash of a Max 8 shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa. It was the second crash of that plane model in less that five months, leading several countries to tell their carriers to suspend use of the Max, most notably China.

The FAA statement signals that the agency has no immediate intention of grounding the plane.

