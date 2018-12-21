FAANGs sink to lowest in months as tech sell-off cascades

Shares of large-capitalization internet and technology companies fell on Friday, with FAANG stocks on track to close at their lowest levels in months as a lengthy sell-off took another leg down.

Facebook Inc. was the biggest decliner among the group of five, dropping as much as 4.8 per cent. The sell-off, which has erased about 40 per cent of the company’s value since a July record, put the social-media company on track to close at its lowest level since January 2017.

The stock has lost more than 10 per cent this week and on track or a record fourth-straight monthly decline, according to Bloomberg data. Facebook has recently faced a number of controversies that have kept analysts and investors cautious. Earlier on Friday, Needham cut its price target, citing “rising risks associated with growing global scrutiny.” Separately, German broker DZ Bank downgraded the stock to sell and cut its price target to a new Wall Street low.

Apple Inc. fell to a fresh 52-week low on Friday. The company, which has lost a third of its value since an early October record, slid as much as 1.7 per cent.

Shares of the iPhone maker, which have been pressured by concern over demand for its key product line, have fallen about 13 per cent this month, its fourth-consecutive monthly decline.

Netflix Inc. is poised to close at its lowest level since January with a 4.7 per cent drop. The video-streaming company has fallen about 40 per cent from a July record, though it remains a strong performer for the year, up about 30 per cent.

Amazon.com Inc.’s 3.2 per cent decline puts it on track to close at its lowest since April. The e-commerce company is down 31 per cent from a September record. Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, fell 1.9 per cent and is trading at its lowest since October 2017.