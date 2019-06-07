(Bloomberg) -- A New York man who spent four years on the run from the U.S. to avoid a trial on charges he tried to cheat Facebook Inc. founder Mark Zuckerberg out of half the company won a surprise order from Ecuador’s president allowing him to remain in the country.

Paul Ceglia will be released from a Quito jail after Lenin Moreno overruled his nation’s courts on Friday and denied a U.S. request that Ceglia be returned to New York. Ceglia has been locked up since he was arrested in August on the coast of the South American country.

Moreno’s order comes just weeks after he removed the asylum status of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and forced him out of Ecuador’s embassy in London, where Assange spent almost seven years. Assange, accused of 17 counts related to endangering U.S. national security, is now fighting extradition to the U.S.

Ceglia sued Facebook and Zuckerberg in 2010, claiming that a contract he signed with Zuckerberg in 2003 gave him 84% of the company that would grow into the world’s biggest social network. Ceglia later reduced the demand to half. Zuckerberg, who in 2003 was a freshman at Harvard University, has said he signed an unrelated contract to do website coding for Ceglia.

U.S. prosecutors charged Ceglia with wire fraud and mail fraud in 2012, saying he forged the contract, destroyed evidence and created fake emails between himself and Zuckerberg to support his claim.

