Facebook's Q3 sales top estimates on strong user growth

Facebook Inc.’s third-quarter sales rose a better-than-projected 29 per cent, weathering a period full of regulatory challenges and criticism by boosting advertising revenue and adding about 35 million new users to its main social network.

Sales reached US$17.7 billion, topping the US$17.4 billion average analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg. Net income rose 19 per cent to US$6.09 billion, or US$2.12 a share, Facebook said Wednesday in a statement. That beat predictions for US$1.91 in per-share profit. Monthly average users at the Facebook app reached 2.45 billion, matching estimates. Shares jumped about 3.5 per cent in late trading following the news.

The company also said Susan Desmond-Hellmann, the company’s lead independent director, is stepping down from the board.

Facebook is under antitrust investigation by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Justice and a broad group of U.S. state attorneys general. The probes haven’t scared off advertisers, though, and sales jumped to the company’s highest ever for any single quarter. Facebook’s growth is likely being fueled in part by ads inside its Instagram photo-sharing app. Research firm EMarketer estimates Instagram will generate more than US$15 billion in ad revenue this year, up from US$9.1 billion in 2018, though Facebook doesn’t break out results from that business.

SunTrust analyst Youssef Squali projected that Instagram ad spending grew 42 per cent over the same quarter last year, according to a note published before the earnings report. Ads inside Instagram stories also now account for 20 per cent of all Instagram revenue, he added.

Facebook shares rose as high as US$196.37 in extended trading. Earlier, they had slipped less than 1 per cent to US$188.25 in regular New York trading. The stock has gained 44 per cent this year.