U.S. fast-food chain Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is sending corporate staff to work in restaurants amid a severe shortage of Americans willing to work hourly jobs.

Starting this week, about half of Raising Cane’s office employees will work as fry cooks, cashiers and also help with recruiting in the chain’s restaurants across the country. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company, with 530 locations, is trying to hire 10,000 new restaurant workers in the next 50 days.

“It’s no secret that today’s hiring market is a challenge,” said co-Chief Executive Officer AJ Kumaran in a statement. “Ahead of our massive growth next year, having the support we need is critical.”

Employers across the nation are struggling to hire enough people to keep restaurants, grocery stores, retailers and supply chains going ahead of the holiday season. Target Corp. recently said it would bump pay by an extra US$2 an hour to get more staff.