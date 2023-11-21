(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has set up a special panel to oversee an independent, third-party review of the regulator’s workplace culture.

Directors Jonathan McKernan, a Republican, and Michael J. Hsu, a Democrat and acting chair of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, will co–chair the committee, the FDIC announced Tuesday.

Chairman Martin Gruenberg said in a separate statement that he won’t play a role in overseeing the review. He has has come under political pressure to resign after news reports depicted a misogynistic and toxic workplace at the regulator.

“The FDIC board is committed to fostering an environment and culture that promotes a safe, fair and inclusive workplace for all FDIC employees,” McKernan and Hsu said. “The board supports taking all actions necessary to identify and address the root cause of the problem and to promote accountability.”

Gruenberg told lawmakers last week that his agency had opened a comprehensive review, including engaging an independent third party, to scrutinize the regulator’s culture. Wall Street Journal reports have depicted a misogynistic “boys club” culture among FDIC bank examiners — with few consequences — that prompted women to quit. The publication has also reported on internal complaints about the chairman’s temper, and allegations that his responses to misconduct had been weak.

The board’s resolution was approved late Monday. It includes provisions that restrict the ability of FDIC management and board members who aren’t on the special committee to influence the review, Vice Chairman Travis Hill said in a statement.

