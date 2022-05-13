(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed that the central bank is likely to raise interest rates by a half-point at each of its next two meetings, in June and July. He also won Senate confirmation for a second four-year term San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly equally backed half-point hikes at the next two meetings

The US is heading into a new era of elevated inflation that’s likely to persist long after the red-hot prices of the past year or so come off the boil

Bloomberg Economics analysis shows wage growth in the US is likely peaking as the turnover rate among currently employed workers has declined since last year

Peru raised interest rates to the highest level in 13 years to curb soaring inflation that triggered mass disorder last month

Argentina’s central bank raised borrowing costs for the fifth time this year. Earlier Thursday, data from the country showed consumer prices rising 6% in April

Mexico boosted borrowing costs by a half-point in a widely anticipated move to tame inflation that’s at a two-decade high

China will likely report the weakest monthly economic indicators since the outbreak of the pandemic two years ago, putting pressure on the central bank to boost stimulus to support growth

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said he was unable to increase welfare benefits this year because the government’s antique computer system would not let him

