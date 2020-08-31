1h ago
Fed Shift, Interest-Rate Guidance, World Hunger Crisis: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:
- The Federal Reserve’s move to an extended era of low interest rates offers an opportunity for emerging economy central banks to do the same
- There isn’t any urgency for the Fed to offer more clarity on how long it will hold interest rates near zero at the moment because investors already understand the central bank won’t be tightening for a while, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said in an interview on the Bloomberg Odd Lots podcast
- The August U.S. employment report could deliver the last positive payrolls print before job losses strike again, according to Bloomberg Economics
- The world is hurtling toward an unprecedented hunger crisis. As many as 132 million more people than previously projected could go hungry in 2020.
- The international recovery could be job-poor due to technological structural shifts stemming from the Covid crisis, says economist Warwick McKibbin
- Chinese economic activity continued to rebound in August, with a gauge of the services industry at the strongest level since early 2018 while the expansion in manufacturing activity slowed slightly
- Turkey’s economy fared better than forecast as the government contained the damage from the coronavirus pandemic with a campaign of stimulus that came at the cost of destabilizing the lira
- Finally, here’s our preview of what to watch this week: U.S. Jobless Rate Set to Return to Single Digits
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.