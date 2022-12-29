(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

The incoming Federal Reserve voters skew hawkish, but the Biden administration could tilt the balance with its picks to fill three open seats Bloomberg Economics expects Biden’s choices for those seats to tilt the FOMC toward two rate hikes in 2023 from three as currently projected

Data from Bloomberg Economics’ high-frequency dashboard suggest Brazil’s economy is running around pre-pandemic levels, though a sharp deterioration in financial conditions bodes poorly for growth in the months ahead

Mexico plans to halt crude oil exports in 2023 as part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s nationalist goal of self-sufficiency in fuel production

China is seen adding stimulus to stabilize growth next year, with various ministries vowing more proactive measures to reverse the slowdown caused by a worsening property slump, weak consumption and the coronavirus

U.K. households are heading into the “year of the squeeze” as surging energy bills and faster inflation eat into incomes, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank

Finally, here’s how errors and inaction sent a deadly Covid variant around the world

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.