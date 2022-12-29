1h ago
Fed Tilt, Brazil Activity, Mexico Oil Self-Sufficiency: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- The incoming Federal Reserve voters skew hawkish, but the Biden administration could tilt the balance with its picks to fill three open seats
- Bloomberg Economics expects Biden’s choices for those seats to tilt the FOMC toward two rate hikes in 2023 from three as currently projected
- Data from Bloomberg Economics’ high-frequency dashboard suggest Brazil’s economy is running around pre-pandemic levels, though a sharp deterioration in financial conditions bodes poorly for growth in the months ahead
- Mexico plans to halt crude oil exports in 2023 as part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s nationalist goal of self-sufficiency in fuel production
- China is seen adding stimulus to stabilize growth next year, with various ministries vowing more proactive measures to reverse the slowdown caused by a worsening property slump, weak consumption and the coronavirus
- U.K. households are heading into the “year of the squeeze” as surging energy bills and faster inflation eat into incomes, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank
- Finally, here’s how errors and inaction sent a deadly Covid variant around the world
