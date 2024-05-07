Novo Asks for More Time to Answer Sanders on Ozempic’s Price

(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S is asking for more time to answer questions from US Senator Bernie Sanders on the prices of Ozempic and Wegovy, the company’s blockbuster drugs for diabetes and weight loss.

“We plan to respond to the latest inquiry in a timely manner; however given the tight turnaround requested, we will need additional time to develop our response,” a spokesperson for the Danish drugmaker said Tuesday in an emailed response to questions.

Chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Sanders had set a deadline of May 8 for Novo to respond to a series of questions on the medications’ cost and manufacturing. The Vermont independent lawmaker has said he doesn’t support broad Medicare coverage of drugs for weight loss at their current prices because of their potential budget impact on the US health program for seniors.

In a letter dated April 24, Sanders said his committee was undertaking an investigation into “the outrageously high prices” that the company charges for its drugs in the US. He’s called the cost of Ozempic, listed in the US for $968.52 for a month’s supply of weekly injections, “totally absurd.”

Novo has been in communication with Sanders’ staff, including organizing a recent phone call with Chief Executive Officer Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, the spokesperson said.

Sanders’ inquiry came after a study published in JAMA Network Open that found a month’s supply of Ozempic could be profitably made for less than $5.

A spokesperson for Sanders didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

