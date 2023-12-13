(Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court in Washington has agreed to expedite a decision on whether former President Donald Trump should be immune to criminal prosecution for actions he took to allegedly overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia issued an order late Wednesday setting a schedule under which briefs are due between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, meaning a ruling could come next month.

Special Counsel Jack Smith asked the appeals court to expedite considering whether Trump is immune to prosecution for actions he took while he was president. Smith is seeking to fast-track the ruling in an effort to hold a criminal trial and have a jury verdict before next year’s presidential election.

Smith also preemptively asked the Supreme Court to expedite consideration of the same question, in anticipation that the highest court may have to ultimately render a decision.

A trial has been scheduled to begin on March 4. However, the federal judge in charge of the trial date issued a stay Wednesday on the proceedings while the question of immunity is litigated.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.