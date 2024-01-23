Poll: Canadians fear of another Trump term as U.S. election looms

The federal government will launch a new effort to promote Canada's interests in the United States as the spectre of another Trump presidency looms.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a renewed "Team Canada engagement strategy" today at a cabinet retreat in Montreal.

Cabinet has been discussing the upcoming presidential election and the very real prospect that Donald Trump will be returned to the White House.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne and International Trade Minister Mary Ng will be tasked with bringing together provincial and territorial leaders and experts in labour, business and academia.

Champagne says the Canadian and U.S. economies are more connected than ever, and millions of jobs in both countries depend on the stability of that relationship.

The Liberal ministers are preparing to return to Parliament next week, and have focused on economics and affordability for the first two days of the retreat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.