Ferrari CEO Says China’s EVs Are a Call to Action for Europe

(Bloomberg) -- The emergence of Chinese electric vehicles should sound a clarion call for Europe to be less complacent, Ferrari NV Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna said.

“For me, this is a call to action for Europe,” Vigna said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “It’s a nice competition.”

Tensions between China and Europe are growing as a deadline approaches for the European Union to announce the results of a probe into Beijing’s EV subsidies. Several manufacturers have spoken out about the risk that protectionist measures turn into a painful trade war.

Beijing this week signaled it’s ready to unleash duties as high as 25% on imported cars with large engines in response to Washington’s recent tariff hike. Most of China’s auto imports are in the luxury segment, with Porsche, Audi and Range Rover among the top 10 brands last year.

Ferrari is less exposed. The Italian manufacturer has said its sales in China won’t breach a 10% share as existing tariffs already drag on profitability.

“The market in China is still not mature,” Vigna said. “China is not for Ferrari what it is for other luxury brands.”

