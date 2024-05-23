Ferrari on Track to Make Its First EV a Success, CEO Says

(Bloomberg) -- Ferrari NV Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna is confident the manufacturer’s first fully electric supercar can sell just as well as its roaring combustion-engine models.

The vehicle, to be unveiled in the fourth quarter of next year, will be “unique in every respect,” Vigna said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We are on the right track.”

It’s a tense time for the high-end automotive sector, which is deliberating how to lower emissions as demand for EVs slows and governments scale back subsidies.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG has stopped development of separate underpinnings for electric sedans to save money and plans to sell gasoline-engine cars well into the 2030s. Lamborghini’s CEO believes it’s still too early for the brand to offer fully electric models.

Ferrari is building a new factory for making hybrid and electric supercars in Maranello, Italy, that will be unveiled in late June. Last month, it unveiled a new laboratory to research lithium battery cells.

For the manufacturer’s first EV, Ferrari won’t mimic the roar of its combustion engines but reinterpret the sound an electric motor makes, the CEO said. Clients younger than 50 — and some that are older — already have approached Vigna expressing their interest in buying Ferrari’s first battery-powered model.

They’re “waiting for our green car,” he said.

