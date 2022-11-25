(Bloomberg) -- Ferrari NV’s Formula 1 chief Mattia Binotto is resigning, newspaper Corriere della Sera reports, citing people familiar with the decision.

The supercar maker will announce his departure in coming hours, according to the newspaper. Binotto is leaving after 28 years at the iconic Italian company, Corriere said.

Ferrari’s Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna may take Binotto’s role on an interim basis. Binotto started as managing director of the racing division and as head of the F1 racing team in 2019, according to Ferrari’s website.

A representative for Ferrari said the company would “not comment about speculations” when contacted by Bloomberg about the Corriere report.

