Fidelity Zero-Fee Funds Attract Almost $1 Billion in First Month

(Bloomberg) -- Investors poured almost $1 billion into Fidelity Investments’ two zero-fee index funds in their first month of operation.

The Fidelity Zero Total Market Index Fund attracted $753.5 million through Aug. 31, while the Fidelity Zero International Index Fund gathered $234.2 million, according to Fidelity’s website.

The Boston-based firm announced the funds on Aug. 1.

