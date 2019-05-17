Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Friday, with financial companies weighing on the market.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 44.21 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 16,399.65.

U.S. stocks opened lower as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began down 162.29 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 25,700.39. The S&P 500 opened 19.18 points lower, or 0.67 per cent, at 2,857.14. The Nasdaq Composite began down 61.96 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 7,836.08.