(Bloomberg) -- European nations need to adopt Finland’s approach to national security by boosting their defense forces and ammunition supplies to deal with the risks from increasingly confrontational Russia, according to the official in charge of the region’s largest military reserve.

“You have to have a large reservist army, which can counter these kind of threats because now the key point in European security policy is that we aren’t anymore having a close dialog with Russia,” Finland’s Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said in an interview in Helsinki, reflecting on key lessons from its eastern neighbor’s war against Ukraine.

Finland became the 31st member of NATO in April, completing a process of accession sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that upended the European security landscape. Its entry doubled the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, adding more than 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) of border with Russia, its former Czarist overlord with whom Finns have had two wars in the past century.

The Nordic nation has the ability to deploy 280,000 troops in wartime from a trained reserve of just short of a million, thanks to a conscription-based system where most men and some women undergo military training lasting from six months to a year. That makes Finland’s reserve force the largest in Europe.

Read More: Putin’s Ambitions Put Finland’s Troops and Tanks Back In Vogue

“You can’t cope anymore with agile small groups in different kind of crisis management toward every global situation,” Hakkanen said.

But it’s not just the ability to deploy a large fighting force that makes up Finland’s security policy. Hakkanen said that Russia along with “some other“ countries is using “all means to shake up” Western countries and their open societies by weaponizing migration, using attacks on the energy sector and other hybrid warfare.

Read More: Finland Says Hong Kong-Flagged Ship Anchor Breached Pipeline

That’s vindicated Finland’s national defense set-up that takes a more comprehensive look at the whole society by engaging its technology companies, non-governmental actors and local communities to protect the civil society and infrastructure. The model makes it more difficult for hostile nations to find “loopholes,” Hakkanen said.

He urged European countries to take more responsibility for their own security, including by producing more ammunition and building up defense industries, while also preparing for a scenario of having to act without the US.

Finland has a large number of artillery and tanks, and is awaiting delivery of 64 Lockheed Martin Corp. F-35A multi-role fighter jets to replace aging fleet of F/A-18 Hornets. In April, the Nordic country said it is also getting Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd’s air-defense system, which will extend the operational range of its air-defense capabilities.

The country is also boosting its defenses on the Baltic Sea and last week started the construction of four new Pohjanmaa-class corvettes, designed to operate year-round in all weather conditions.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.