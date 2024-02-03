(Bloomberg) -- A sizable amount of refining capacity is likely to be offline at the large Lukoil PJSC facility in Volgograd following a fire blamed on a drone downed overnight, the latest attack by Ukraine on a Russian energy facility.

“Last night, air defense and electronic warfare systems repelled a UAV attack on the territory of the Volgograd region,” Andrey Bocharov, the region’s governor, said in a statement on Telegram. “As a result of the consequences of the downed UAV, a fire broke out at the Volgograd refinery.”

The oil-product spill blaze was completely extinguished at 7:55 a.m. local time, according to the regional emergencies ministry. There were no casualties, it said in a website statement.

A Ukrainian drone targeted the facility in an attempt to slash its production capacity, according to an official with knowledge in Kyiv, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Several Russian oil-processing and storage facilities have been targeted or damaged in what appeared to be Ukrainian drone attacks in recent weeks. As the war between the two countries is soon to enter a third year, Ukraine is focusing on targets that provide revenue to the Russian state and supply fuel to the Russian army.

The fire hit a pipeline at a unit of primary crude processing, Lukoil’s Volgograd refinery said in a website statement, adding that the facility is functioning in a normal mode. Part of the production cycle at the plant will be halted to repair damage caused by the drone attack, Kommersant newspaper reported earlier, citing people at the plant it didn’t identify.

The refinery, hundreds of miles east of the Ukrainian border and one of the nation’s largest, processed almost 289,000 barrels a day of crude oil in the first 24 days of January, or more than 5% of Russia’s total crude-processing volume, according to a person familiar with industry data. It supplies fuel both to domestic and foreign markets, exporting mainly diesel, gasoil and naphtha.

The unit accounted for some 22% of the facility’s total nameplate production capacity, estimated Mikhail Turukalov, an independent US-based oil-products analyst.

“Taking into account that another crude-distillation unit has been out of service since the middle of last year, as much as 30% of production capacity could be offline,” Turukalov said. “The refinery could revise its exports plans, given that supplies to domestic market are prioritized.”

Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed seven drones across the Belgorod, Volgograd and Rostov regions overnight, the nation’s defense ministry said on Telegram.

At the same time, residents of Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih, home town of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, were cut off from electricity supplies for several hours overnight after the latest Russian drone strike, the power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Telegram. Power was later restored.

It was the third consecutive Russian attack on energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the company said.

