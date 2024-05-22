(Bloomberg) -- Firefly Aerospace Inc. investors are considering a sale that could value the closely held rocket and moon lander maker at about $1.5 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Backers, which include US private equity firm AE Industrial Partners, are working with an adviser on strategic options for Firefly, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

The company, which is expected to attract interest from private equity firms and space industry peers, could elect against a sale, the people said.

Representatives for AE and Firefly declined to comment.

AE invested $75 million in Cedar Park, Texas-based Firefly as part of a series B financing round in 2022. The firm made a subsequent investment in its Series C round in November 2023, which valued the company at $1.5 billion.

Investors have backed the company on deal making, including its 2023 acquisition of Spaceflight Inc., a satellite developer and broker for launch services, according to Firefly’s website.

Firefly’s single-use Alpha rocket has contracts to launch satellites for the Department of Defense and for NASA, as well as commercial satellite operators.

Firefly also aims to launch its Blue Ghost spacecraft to the moon later this year carrying scientific instruments under a NASA program.

--With assistance from Loren Grush.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.