(Bloomberg) -- Uganda received the first batch of vaccines for trials on the Ebola-Sudan strain of the hemorrhagic virus that has killed 56 people since an outbreak was declared three months ago.

The World Health Organization sent 1,200 doses of the first of three candidate vaccines for the illness, the Kampala-based Ministry of Health said Thursday on Twitter.

Uganda’s government said on Dec. 2 a final patient who had hemorrhagic fever was discharged from the hospital. At least 142 people were infected in an outbreak that began Sept. 20. The government expects the country to be declared free of the virus if no new infections are registered by Jan. 10, according to the ministry.

