(Bloomberg) -- China has reported the first human death from a strain of bird flu that circulates widely in animals but has rarely crossed over into people, underscoring the need for close monitoring to spot future risks.

A 56-year-old woman with multiple health problems succumbed to the H3N8 strain of avian influenza on March 16 after being hospitalized for pneumonia earlier in the month, according to the World Health Organization. A preliminary investigation suggested the infection stemmed from exposure to a live poultry market, where avian influenza was subsequently found.

There has been no sign of human-to-human transmission, the agency said, citing information from China’s National Health Commission received on March 27.

While the infection wasn’t caused by the feared H5N1 virus that’s been decimating poultry flocks and wild birds in recent years, and has shown an ability to transmit between mammals, it is cause for vigilance, WHO said in a statement. The exact source of the infection remains unknown.

“Since avian influenza viruses continue to be detected in poultry populations, further sporadic human cases are expected in the future,” the agency said. “To better understand the current risk to public health, more information is needed from both human and animal investigation.”

Avian influenza rarely spreads to humans despite its ability to wreck havoc among birds during an outbreak. The woman, who hailed from the southern province of Guangdong that borders on Hong Kong, was the third reported case of human infection from H3N8. The two previous cases were also found in China, both in 2022.

WHO said it assesses the risk of the virus spreading among humans at the national, regional, and international levels to be low. No other cases have emerged among the woman’s close contacts.

China, where wet markets that handle live animals are popular, has faced renewed scrutiny amid concern that the venues may be vectors for disease to spread from animals to humans. Scientists have suggested that Covid-19 may have originated from wild animals at a market in Wuhan.

The deceased patient, who first developed symptoms on Feb. 22, spent time at a wet market with live poultry. Samples taken subsequently tested positive for avian influenza.

