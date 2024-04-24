(Bloomberg) -- Five teenagers linked to the stabbing of a Sydney bishop have been charged following raids by the city’s counterterrorism team, with investigations ongoing.

The juveniles, who ranged in age from 14 to 17, were associates of the 16-year-old boy accused of stabbing Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel of Christ The Good Shepherd Church in a Sydney church on April 15, police said.

Bishop Emmanuel, who posts his sermons on YouTube, became popular during the Covid-19 pandemic for being critical of lockdowns and vaccines, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The group face a variety of charges. These include two males, both 16, being charged with “conspiring to engage in any act in preparation for, or planning, a terrorist act,” police said. Two males, 14 and 17, face charges related to possessing or controlling violent extremist material.

The operation, which involved over 400 police officers, was conducted by a joint counterterrorism task force including the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation. All five of the teenagers were refused bail.

X’s refusal to remove graphic footage of the attack has since prompted a showdown between Australia’s regulators and the platform’s billionaire owner Elon Musk, renewing calls for broader restrictions targeting social media companies, including misinformation laws flagged by the Australian government over the past year.

