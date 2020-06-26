(Bloomberg) -- Florida has suspended consumption of alcohol at bars effective immediately, the state’s first major policy shift in response to a surge in Covid-19 cases this month.

The office of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed the move in an email Friday.

Florida reported 122,960 Covid-19 cases on Friday, up 7.8% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 4.1% in the previous seven days. The one-day increase of 8,942 was the most ever.

